The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given Reiterates Rating at 888

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.07.

Shares of HIG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.87. The stock had a trading volume of 245,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $73.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

