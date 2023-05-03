The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 626,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 49,689 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 223.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 180,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 124,344 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CUBA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,261. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $5.18.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

