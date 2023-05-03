The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $294.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $298.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

