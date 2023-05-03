The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,894 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 274,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 32,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,923,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after acquiring an additional 403,496 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,859 shares of company stock valued at $15,478,441 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.29. 1,827,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,588,464. The company has a market cap of $370.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

