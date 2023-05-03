The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,050 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 2.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Travelers Companies worth $67,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 200.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.59. 321,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,117. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,051 shares of company stock worth $42,423,406 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

