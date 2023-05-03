The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $36,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

