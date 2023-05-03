Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$184.00 at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$170.00 to C$184.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRI. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$170.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE:TRI traded down C$7.66 on Wednesday, hitting C$170.46. 340,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,466. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$119.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$180.93. The stock has a market cap of C$80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$172.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$160.33.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.13. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 4.5787715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

