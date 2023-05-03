Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$184.00 at National Bankshares

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$170.00 to C$184.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

TSE:TRI traded down C$6.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$171.39. 275,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,865. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$119.23 and a 12 month high of C$180.93. The stock has a market cap of C$80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$172.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$160.33.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 4.5787715 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

