THORChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $17.74 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00004534 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $438.22 million and $17.74 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,053,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,907,750 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

