Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,109. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 57,793 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

