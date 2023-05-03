Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 367 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of MercadoLibre worth $43,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.50.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,257.92. 50,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,349. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,236.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,062.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 131.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,337.75.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

