Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $20.27 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,223 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $20,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Avantor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,525. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,829 shares of company stock worth $488,344 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

