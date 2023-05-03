Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $25.78 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,524 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $25,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $77.46. 610,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,780. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.01. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

