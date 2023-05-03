Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 34,537 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,537 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $11,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

PNFP stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also

