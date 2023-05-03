Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,659 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $13,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Crown by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Price Performance

CCK stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $84.71. 70,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $114.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

