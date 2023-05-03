Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,962 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 1.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Booking worth $65,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,711.37. 45,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,731.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,574.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,270.20.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,911.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,708.65.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

