Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,071 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 552,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,999,000 after acquiring an additional 135,606 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 451,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 41,391 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the period.

RWJ opened at $106.72 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $95.76 and a 52-week high of $127.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.18.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

