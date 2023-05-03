Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,218 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 326.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPME opened at $84.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $76.31 and a 12 month high of $91.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.76.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

