Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 290 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after buying an additional 1,872,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,165,000 after buying an additional 1,521,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,582,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,558,000 after buying an additional 872,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after buying an additional 654,410 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk Stock Performance

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 960,709 shares of company stock worth $58,092,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

