Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 1,546.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

EQRR stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

