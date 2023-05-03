Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.3 %

NSC stock opened at $203.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $265.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.