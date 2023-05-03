Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $625,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE EW opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average is $78.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $109.18.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

