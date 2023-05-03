Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,718 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 138.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $120.58 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $158.74. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,108,285 shares of company stock worth $378,540,053 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

