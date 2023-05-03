Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.43.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $270.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.63 and a 52-week high of $462.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.51.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

