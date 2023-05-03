Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 694 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after acquiring an additional 861,988 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after acquiring an additional 650,095 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UL opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Articles

