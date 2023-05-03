Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $724,379.48 and $76,090.05 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00409197 USD and is down -7.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $51,157.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

