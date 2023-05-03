thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.29

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €6.29 ($6.91) and traded as high as €6.52 ($7.16). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €6.50 ($7.15), with a volume of 3,808,451 shares traded.

TKA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a €6.00 ($6.59) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.70 ($6.26) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.79) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.30.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

