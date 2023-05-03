Tigress Financial Boosts Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $160.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Tigress Financial from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FISV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

FISV traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $119.75. The company had a trading volume of 409,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,440. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

