Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of +9.5% yr/yr to $4.923 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.

Timken stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.14. The company had a trading volume of 119,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,695. Timken has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Timken will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.75.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Timken by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

