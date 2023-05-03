TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Plans $0.87 Quarterly Dividend

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

TMX Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TMX Group stock traded up C$0.34 on Wednesday, hitting C$140.43. 96,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,825. The stock has a market cap of C$7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$135.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$135.23. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$123.03 and a 52-week high of C$142.92.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.6091644 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC increased their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

