TMX Group Limited (X) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 on June 2nd

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

TMX Group Price Performance

Shares of X traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$140.47. 115,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$123.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$142.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$135.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$135.23.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.6091644 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About TMX Group

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.