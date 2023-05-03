TMX Group Limited (X) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 on June 2nd

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
Shares of X traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$140.47. 115,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$123.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$142.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$135.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$135.23.
TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.6091644 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
