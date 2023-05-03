Tom Sharma Sells 1,500 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) insider Tom Sharma sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tom Sharma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Tom Sharma sold 9,204 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $147,264.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $185,402.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 484,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,560. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. Analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

