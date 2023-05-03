Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,499 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Salesforce worth $97,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,399 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Salesforce by 830.9% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $193.84 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $200.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $193.84 billion, a PE ratio of 923.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,762,067. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

