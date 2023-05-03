Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 91,119 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,119 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $91,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,468,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.75.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.61.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

