Toronto Dominion Bank Has $51.88 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 533,050 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $51,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

AMAT opened at $112.16 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

