Toronto Dominion Bank Has $54.19 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 229,661 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $54,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific Price Performance

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 89.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.