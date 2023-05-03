Toronto Dominion Bank Has $61.10 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $61,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

