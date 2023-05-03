Toronto Dominion Bank Has $89.29 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,498 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $89,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $196.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.