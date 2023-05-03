Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 70,468 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 126.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,468 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $64,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $533.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $503.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

