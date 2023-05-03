Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 926,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,876 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CGI were worth $80,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in CGI by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,952,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,815 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CGI by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,290,000 after purchasing an additional 424,439 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CGI by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,394,000 after purchasing an additional 279,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CGI by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after purchasing an additional 262,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in CGI by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 476,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 251,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.84.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

