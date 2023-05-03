Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.30-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.43 billion-$17.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.23 billion.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $9.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.26. 1,141,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.73.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $651,631.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,383.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,061,000 after purchasing an additional 471,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

