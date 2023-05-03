Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRVN. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Trevena Stock Performance
TRVN stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.04. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevena (TRVN)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.