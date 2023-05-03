Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRVN. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Stock Performance

TRVN stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.04. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 10.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.