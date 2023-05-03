Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Deckers Outdoor worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $109,791,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,111,000 after buying an additional 184,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $39,632,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $28,507,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.54.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.54. The company had a trading volume of 80,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $444.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.15. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $492.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

