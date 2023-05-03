Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $21.24 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $21,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,546 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,501,000 after buying an additional 166,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 408.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,824,000 after buying an additional 158,079 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $382.59. The company had a trading volume of 366,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,548. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $386.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.83 and its 200-day moving average is $330.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

