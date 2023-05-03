Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $23.23 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of East West Bancorp worth $23,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $57,050,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 55.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,990,000 after acquiring an additional 461,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 40.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,041,000 after acquiring an additional 438,645 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,635,000 after purchasing an additional 383,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 758,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

