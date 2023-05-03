Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $26.14 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $26,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.