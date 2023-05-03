Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $34.09 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $152.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

