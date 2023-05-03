Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 10,419 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.6% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $51,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,234 shares of company stock worth $49,996,664 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $119.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,141,271. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average is $107.73. The company has a market cap of $303.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.