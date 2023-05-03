Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 4,183 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $31,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 279.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBHT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.4 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.71. The company had a trading volume of 164,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,011. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.53. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $200.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,469. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

