Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 74,893 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,006 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 74,893 shares during the period. First Solar makes up approximately 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of First Solar worth $38,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $175.12. 616,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,956. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 452.32 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $221.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. StockNews.com cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.88.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

